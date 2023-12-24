The next ‘Call of Duty’ title could be a sequel to ‘Black Ops 2’.

The next instalment in the franchise, which is said to be currently known as ‘Saturn’, is due to be set in 2030, and will directly follow on from the story and events that occurred in ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 2’.

A source told Insider Gaming that fans should expect to see some beloved characters return, such as David Mason, Frank Woods and Alex Mason, in an attempt to thwart the next global threat after Raul Mendez was executed.

If the rumours are true, the upcoming title will be the first game set in the future since ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’, which released in 2018.

Previously, it was rumoured that the 2024 ‘Call of Duty’ project would remaster several maps from ‘Black Ops 2’ and release them at the title’s launch. However, developer Sledgehammer Games has reportedly changed their minds, and are planning to launch the remastered maps alongside the new maps, allegedly due to the negative fan response to ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’.

The 2023 title was labelled as lazy by many fans, and was criticised for its lack of new content, which was likely due to the immense pressure Sledgehammer was under, having to crunch to ensure the title would meet its target release date.