Patrick Schwarzenegger is engaged to Abby Champion.

The 30-year-old actor - whose parents are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - popped the question to his longtime girlfriend over the festive period.

The 'Stowaway' actor proposed with a 'Toi et Moi' ring with two diamonds symbolising 'You and Me'.

Alongside a series of professional photographs from the special moment posted on Instagram, Abby gushed in the caption: "FOREVER AND EVER."

His mum commented: "Yippee bravo we are all so happy for you for your love for your now for your future your love is inspiring joy joy joy."

Before Abby, 26, Patrick briefly dated pop star Miley Cyrus, 31.

He and his fiancee were signed to the same modelling agency, Next Models in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, former bodybuilder Arnold, 76, recently opened up about his strict parenting style and how he would make his son have freezing cold showers.

The former Mr Universe - who also has Katherine, 34, Christina, 32, and Christopher, 26, with ex-wife Maria, and Joseph, 26, from an affair with his housekeeper - also recalled how he hurled Patrick's mattress out of his window when his boy was aged nine after he refused to make his bed.

He told People: “I opened up the door to the balcony, picked up the mattress and threw it down with the bedsheets, the pillows, everything.

“I said, ‘Don’t ever make someone come in and clean your room, clean your shower or make your bed’.

“I said, ‘Because I taught you how to make the bed.’”

He said he hated Patrick’s long, hot showers and told him when he was growing up: “It’s over, no more showers. Five minutes, one shower, and then that’s it and we’re turning it off.”

Austrian-born Arnie even installed a shower with a timer that switched it to cold water after a few minutes.

The disciplinarian said: “In Munich, they have the showers that have those timers that people put money into and then after the money ran out, the cold water came out.

“I said, ‘I’m going to get one like that,’ and that’s exactly what I got.

"And so when he got the shower on and he was whistling and singing in there and thinking daddy’s not around, all the sudden the ice-cold shower came on.

“And all of a sudden, we heard downstairs, the scream.”