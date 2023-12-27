Derek Hough’s wife, Hayley Erbert, is "cherishing" life after undergoing brain surgery again this month.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' judge's spouse recently required an emergency craniectomy to treat a cranial haematoma, and went on to have another operation to replace a portion of her skull which was removed during the first procedure, and is now on the road to recovery and feeling thankful.

Alongside a snap of the pair smooching in front of the Christmas tree, she wrote on Instagram: “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas!

“Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share.

“Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment.”

After the surgery went well, Derek wrote: "With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned.

"My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."

The 38-year-old dance expert went on to thank fans for their "thoughts, prayers and positive energy" and thinks the "loving community" they have around them will only help Hayley's recovery.

He continued: "We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us.

"This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community.

"Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with us. We love you.

"With heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude."

Derek revealed that Hayley would need a skull implant to replace the piece of bone that was removed to relieve the pressure on her brain.

He previously wrote on Instagram: "As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives. It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant. But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update.

"Hayley is doing well. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury."