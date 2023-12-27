The police and tech firms need to do more to help victims of romance scams, according to the UK's new anti-fraud tsar.

Conservative MP Simon Fell has called on police forces across the UK and tech firms to do more in the fight against romance scams.

Speaking to the BBC, he explained: "It's not just about people being involved in scams and having money extracted from them.

"It's also about some people defrauding others for sexual gratification, which is a far more pernicious crime and has a far deeper effect."

The lawmaker was given the government’s top anti-fraud position earlier this month.

He added that Christmas was a particularly bad time for romance scams because people are "at their most vulnerable".

He explained: "I think Christmas is one of those complicated times where families come together, lots of people celebrate together. But also lots of people are on their own."

Fell observed that lots of people will be looking for "friendship and romance" over the festive season, meaning they're more vulnerable to scams than ever.

Reflecting on the situation, Fell explained: "I'm sure as a consequence, lots of people go online looking for friendship and romance at the same time.

"And what we know about fraudsters is they will pick people when they're at their most vulnerable ... so this is the time of year where they can really reap the unfortunate benefits of people turning online, looking for love and friendship."