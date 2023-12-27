Paul King ruined expensive jacket with Wonka hug

2023/12/27 10:00 (GMT)

Paul King gave Timothee Chalamet a very “expensive” hug after he shot his final scene for ‘Wonka’.

The 45-year-old filmmaker had worn “nice clothes” to mark the last day of filming on the movie, but the scene in question saw the 27-year-old actor and his co-star Calah Lane (Noodle) trapped in a vat of chocolate, which even left the director in a sticky mess.

He told SFX magazine: That was the last scene we filmed with them.

“Even though I’d put on nice clothes for our last day, I gave them a big hug. And I regretted it because I got chocolate all over my very nice shoes. So it was an expensive choice.

“But I felt that the hug was worth it.

“But yes, the last shot was them swirling around in this chocolate – and very tasty it was too.”

Paul admitted he had no idea how the cast got cleaned up after the scene – but he’d have simply “turned a fire hose” on them.

Asked what happened after he yelled ‘cut’ on the scene, he said: “I imagine they get hosed down. Do you know, I was not involved in the showering of any of our actors. I don’t know why. I had other things to attend to.

“I’d have just turned a fire hose on them and got them out of there. That’s why I wasn’t responsible.”

During filming, there were weekly tastings for the chocolate used in the movie and Paul never missed a session.

He laughed: “I never missed one of those, that was very, very important to attend.

“I liked the idea that this was almost a film of the seven first great chocolates that Willy Wonka made.

“Each chocolate has a different chapter of the story to itself and a different mood of what he’s able to achieve with it.”

