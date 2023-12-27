Apple will appeal the ban on the US sales of Apple Watches.

The tech giant - which has previously pioneered many cutting-edge products, such as the iPhone, iPad and the now-defunct iPod - has confirmed that it intends to fight the White House’s decision to stop the company from selling and importing the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models.

The US International Trade Commission made the decision in October, after the device manufacturer Masimo accused Apple of stealing its staff and tech - a ruling that the Steve Jobs-founded company “strongly disagrees” with.

The tech giant - which is led by CEO Tim Cook - said: "We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as soon as possible."

On the other hand, Masimo has welcomed the decision, dubbing it a “win” for the technology company and the marketplace.

A spokesperson said: "This is a win for the integrity of the US patent system, and ultimately American consumers, who will benefit from an ecosystem that rewards true innovation.”

Earlier this month, Apple “pre-emptively” took down the wares from its American website and shops.

The USITC’s decision included a 60-day review period for President Joe Biden to potentially shoot down the ban. But following its expiration on Christmas Day, it was decided it would not be questioned after “careful consideration”, according to Katherine Tai, a USITC representative.

In response, Apple has petitioned for a stay on the block until Customs and Border Protection - which will reveal its decision on January 12 - has looked to see if the redesigned editions of the watches that do not possess the contentious tech have violated Masimo’s patents.