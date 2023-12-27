Shannen Doherty is feeling "a lot more positive" - despite her ongoing cancer battle.

The 52-year-old actress has revealed that she's looking forward to 2024 with optimism, after a "turbulent year" in 2023.

During an appearance on the 'Let's Be Clear' podcast, Shannen shared: "I was actually saying this to myself the other night, 'God, I think I'm actually starting to live the happiest version of myself.'

"Even though it's been such a contentious year for me, for some reason it just feels it's gotten a lot lighter lately and a lot more positive."

The actress filed for a divorce from husband Kurt Iswarienko in April after 11 years of marriage, and Shannen has now revealed that her heart is "opening back up".

She explained: "This year is about just being incredibly grateful that we're here and we get to spend time with the people that are by our sides through thick and thin, who don't walk away, who love us unconditionally, and that have the same beliefs and morals and standards and people who have character. I'm just so thankful really to be here for it."

Earlier this year, Shannen revealed that she's "open" to finding love.

She told PEOPLE: "I was not ready at all before three weeks ago. And something happens. There's always a trigger, just a moment that you have, somebody says something to you, your ex says one thing to you and you're like, 'Okay, yeah, I'm good. I'm good.' I have closure and I can move on in a really healthy way."

Shannen is keen to find love, but she doesn't know what a future romance would look like.

The actress - who previously revealed that her cancer had spread to her bones - explained: "I don’t think I’m going to be single forever.

"I have to love myself and reckon with the past, really, before I can move forward, and now I’m pretty sure I’ll meet somebody - hopefully soon."