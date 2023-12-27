JC-T named Michael Kors brand ambassador

JC-T has been named as a new brand ambassador for Michael Kors.

The 33-year-old singer - who is a member of the Chinese pop group M.I.C - has revealed that he's "honoured" to be joining the world-famous fashion label and he's also "excited" to start his new role.

The actor - whose real name is Tan Jianci - told Women’s Wear Daily: "I truly appreciate the versatile, modern and elegant designs of Michael Kors. It’s an honour to join the Michael Kors family, and I eagerly look forward to a journey filled with excitement and passion."

Michael Kors is also thrilled to be working with the pop star, who released his first solo album, ‘Dreams’, back in April.

A rep for the company told the same outlet: “JC-T is a magnetic force when it comes to his work and his style. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Michael Kors family.”

The rep added that JC-T's "talent, style and powerful stage presence epitomise the energy and chic of the Michael Kors brand".

Meanwhile, Michael Kors, the chief creative officer of his eponymous brand, recently turned to K-Pop star Dahyun to front the company's Christmas collection.

The designer described the pop star as the "perfect representation" of the brand.

Michael, 64, told Women’s Wear Daily: "I'm excited to embrace the world of music and performance with Dahyun.

"She's energetic, animated and has truly captured a global audience. From her incredible talent to her individual style, she's the perfect representation of our brand."

