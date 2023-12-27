Taraji P. Henson fired her entire team after 'Empire'.

The 53-year-old actress was left frustrated that she had no work lined up after the huge success of the Netflix musical drama - in which she starred as Loretha 'Cookie' Lyon, née Holloway from 2015 to 2020 - and so she decided to get rid of the business people around her.

In a conversation with Variety’s Angelique Jackson, she said: “Everybody had to go

“Where is my deal? Where’s my commercial? Cookie was at the top of the fashion game. Where is my endorsement? What did you have set up for after this?”

She continued: “That’s why you all haven’t seen me in so long. They had nothing set up.”

Her team had suggested she do "another Cookie show", but it didn't go to plan, so she dumped them.

Taraji continued: “I said, ‘I’ll do it, but it has to be right. … She’s too beloved for y’all to [mess] it up.'

“And so, when they didn’t get it right, I was like, ‘Well, that’s it,’ and they had nothing else.”

“You’re all fired.'"

The Golden Globe winner also spoke about not being willing to accept any less than she is worth after being offered less money than her white co-stars.

She shared: “I put in the work so that I could have a voice so that I could say no [to unfair offers] so that I could fight for those coming in behind me.

“You can’t just pay me anything ’cause I’ll say no.”

Gabrielle Union recently hailed Taraji for taking care of the "next generation" of black stars.

The 51-year-old actress praised the Hollywood star after she admitted she is "tired of working so hard" only to receive a "fraction" of her salary.

In response to Taraji's comments, Gabrielle wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Not a damn lie told. Not. A. Damn. Lie. We go TO BAT for the next generation and hell even our own generation and above. We don't hesitate to be the change that we all need to see AND it takes a toll on your mind, health, soul, and career if we're keepn it 100 (sic)."

Taraji contemplated walking away from the movie industry.

The actress told Sirius XM: "I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, and getting paid a fraction of the cost. I’m tired of hearing my sisters saying the same thing over and over. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The math ain’t mathing.

"When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don't do this alone. There's a whole entire team behind us and they have to get paid. So when you hear someone saying 'Oh such-and-such made $10 million.' That didn't make it to their account.

"Know that off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50 percent. So now we're at five million. Your team is getting 30 percent of whatever you gross. Not after what Uncle Sam took. Now do the math.

"I’m only human and it seems every time I do something and I break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did."