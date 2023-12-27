‘South Park: Snow Day’ has had its release date announced by a new trailer.

Makers THQ Nordic teased the game in 2022 and said it was on the way during its 2023 showcase, and it has now said it will be out on 26 March for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch.

The co-op multiplayer will see players take charge of a team of new kids who must join in the battle between Stan, Kyle and Cartman.

A press release billed it as a “quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school after a blizzard of epic proportions” covers South Park.

Players will also be able to take part in group and ranged combat, with each character fully customisable using “iconic cosmetics, from beanies to Cheesy Poof T-shirts to chin balls” alongside a variety of special abilities.

Pre-orders are now live, with the game costing £25 for the base edition.

A deluxe version featuring an extra game mode, more weapon types and cosmetics is available for £40, while a physical edition of ‘South Park: Snow Day’ comes with a snow globe, talking toilet paper holder and a beanie – and will set players back £190, according to Eurogamer.

‘South Park: Snow Day’ is the first console ‘South Park’ game to be released since 2017’s ‘South Park: The Fractured But Whole’, developed by Ubisoft San Francisco.