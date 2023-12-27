Pierce Brosnan has led tributes to the late ‘Band of Brothers’ director David Leland.

The James Bond actor, 70, said he got one of his biggest career breaks thanks to the filmmaker, whose passing on Christmas Eve aged 82 was revealed on Wednesday. (27.12.23)

Pierce said: “David Leland holds a mighty place in my heart.

“He gave me my break as an actor in Tennessee Williams’ play ‘The Red Devil Battery Sign’.

“I was just out of Drama Centre London where David was also an alumni. It was the thrill of my young lifetime to be cast as McCabe, working with David and Tennessee.

“David will forever be an essential part of my story and of all who knew and loved him.”

Actor Liam Neeson, 71, who was directed by David in 1990’s ‘The Big Man’, in which the actor played a bare-knuckle boxer, also paid tribute to the actor and filmmaker.

He said: “David was a dream to work with. He was a real collaborator; he genuinely loved and admired actors.

“We formed a close bond. I loved his mischievous sense of humour. You are always in my heart old friend. See you down the road.”

Monty Python star Terry Gilliam, 83, said: “The loss of David is very sad. As a friend, and as a writer/director, he was always solidly grounded… invariably sensitive and ruthlessly honest.

“His 1987 film, ‘Wish You Were Here’, is still one of my all-time favourite British films.”

BAFTA-winning David, who was a long-time friend of Terry and his Python co-star Michael Palin, as well as The Beatles guitarist George Harrison, wrote movies including ‘Personal Services’ and ‘Wish You Were Here’ and directed an Emmy-winning episode of ‘Band of Brothers’.

His agency Casarotto Ramsay and Associates said in a statement about his passing: “He is survived by his wife, Sabrina, his four daughters, his son and his six grandchildren… all of whom he loved almost as much as Arsenal football club.”