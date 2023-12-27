Shane MacGowan’s last drawing was of leprechauns guarding a crock of gold.

The ‘Fairytale of New York’ singer, who died aged 65 on 30 November after a string of hospital stays for illnesses including pneumonia, believed in the imps throughout his life and a recent film about his life was titled ‘Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan’.

His widow Victoria Mary Clarke posted his final sketch on her Instagram, and wrote alongside the image: “This is the last drawing that @shanemacgowanofficial did, I had asked him to draw the leprechauns who guard the crock of gold.

“He never saw leprechauns as cute or harmless but he respected them and all of the other non-physical beings and nature spirits as well as the saints and angels and the whole world of light beings and ancestors.”

Victoria added about being able to feel Shane’s spirit around her: “When I tune in to him now I feel that he is totally safe and totally at peace and powerful and I know that he continues to beam love and support to me and to his family and friends and also to everyone who thinks of him and needs love (red heart emoji) and support.

“We all have so many helpers in the invisible realms and it’s easy to forget about them and to be distracted by our hearts (red heart emoji) which can feel very heavy and overwhelmed by grief.

“The more that we can let go of thinking about loss and just allow ourselves to feel it and breathe through it the easier it is to allow it to move through us and the easier it is to feel love (red heart emoji) and gratitude for everything that is (red heart emoji) #love #grief #shanemacgowan.”