‘Fallout 76’ is set to get a string of updates for 2024 introducing seasonal events alongside new quests, maps and rewards.

The game’s producer Jon Rush confirmed on its official blog 17 million players had experienced 2020’s ‘Wastelanders’ update and promised a series of new things for ‘Fallout’ in the new year.

Jon also confirmed that developers would be “shining a greater light on Fallout 76’s beloved seasonal events” over the next 12 months, saying: “We’re looking forward to running them much more frequently and offering a host of new rewards with each event:

“There are also plans for new seasonal events to round out our roster, so get ready to pencil in those calendars in 2024.”

Jon also addressed Amazon Prime’s upcoming ‘Fallout’ series, set to launch in spring 2024.

He said: “This episodic series represents a collaboration between the creative minds at Bethesda Games Studios and Kilter Films – showing an expanded look at the Fallout universe like never before, breathing the world to life with new stories, characters, and moments for both fans and newcomers come to join us on these country roads.”

Makers Bethesda Softworks added: “Later in 2024, we’re expanding our map southward, deep into the wooded heartland of Shenandoah. This uncharted, once-tranquil expanse in the heart of Virginia will bring a new questline, factions and rewards.”

The second instalment of the ‘Fallout 76’ Atlantic City update will kick off the new year.

Its first, ‘Boardwalk Paradise’, came earlier this month and introduced two new expedition missions in a new location.

‘Atlantic City: America’s Playground’ is due for release spring 2024 and will feature an additional mission in which players “will confront the legendary Jersey Devil” alongside new story driven quests, according to its makers.