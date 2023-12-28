Epic Games Store has changed its rules to allow blockchain games to be sold on the platform.

All games based on blockchain technology or utilising NFTs are rated Adults Only by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board due to the system they use to offer rewards that can be converted into real-world currency.

But the firm said in an amendment to the ruling: “The Epic Games Store makes an exception for products in cases where an (Adults Only) rating was applied solely due to the usage of blockchain or NFT technology.”

It had previously said: “Products with Adults Only ratings cannot be distributed on Epic Games Store (which also) treats unrated products as having a mature (18+) rating.”

Blockchain games must still comply with Epic Games Store’s technology Guidelines and can’t include elements such as “pornography, gambling, and hateful content”.

The change came after NFT card game Gods Unchained was removed from the Epic Games Store three months after it was first listed, because it was re-rated by the ESRB.

It was given an Adults Only rating due to its play-to-earn elements.

Play-to-earn multiplayer football game ‘Strike Manager 3’ was removed at the same time, but both titles have now been returned to the Epic Game Store.

Epic said: “Some blockchain-based games are receiving Adults Only ratings from industry ratings bodies for their particular implementation of blockchain.

“We’ve updated our Epic Games Store content policy to allow for games that are rated AO solely due to the usage of blockchain or NFT technology.”