Dame Helen Mirren loves being a “rule breaker”.

The 78-year-old actress “deliberately” grew her grey hair long because she knows society views it as an “unacceptable” style for an older woman and she enjoys defying expectations.

She said: “I’ve been at the forefront of letting your hair do its thing and not being a slave to having your roots done.

“For some people, that’s great – I’m not making rules for anyone.

“I grew my hair long deliberately because I knew it was an unacceptable thing, old women with long grey hair.

“It’s good to break the rules, isn’t it?

“Just be a rule breaker, it’s always a good idea.”

And the ‘Arthur’ actress enjoys trying “inappropriate” beauty and fashion looks.

She said: “I just don’t obey rules of any sort. And I love make-up.

“I love the way mascara can completely make your face look different.

“I just love playing around – I think that’s my actress thing.

“I’m constantly wearing things that are completely inappropriate but I love shaking it up.”

But Helen admitted she didn’t take enough care with her skin when she was younger.

She said: “I wasn’t so careful [with my skin] when I was young.

“I realise you have to care more and I do now.

“As an actor, wearing make-up every day, you have to take it off properly.

“I use a cleanser, a night cream and a day cream; L’Oreal Paris Midnight Night Cream for the evening and Golden Age Rosy Day Cream for the morning.”