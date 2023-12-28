Indian authorities say they are up against a never-before-seen drug smuggling operation from Pakistan via drone.

The BSF based in the border state of Punjab revealed they had stopped a record 90 drones hailing from the neighbouring country in 2023 and that the amount was “increasing every month”.

They said the packages mainly contained heroin and opium - which are believed to have originated in Afghanistan - but often they contained weaponry such as pistols and assault rifles manufactured in China.

The drones - which have been identified as hexacopters are eight feet wide and have a high-res camera attached - have been spotted as far as 12 kilometres inside of India’s borders.

The contraband - which is mostly stored inside little baggies or Coca-Cola bottles - is said to represent a huge security risk to the South Asian country after the two states have gone to war four times since Pakistan’s creation in 1947.

Atul Fulzele, the inspector general of the BSF told The Guardian newspaper: “Anything which does not have a legitimate entry into India is a security challenge for us. Apart from the use of drones for drugs, there are instances where drones have been found dropping weapons, and it has the potential to cause damage. We have to be really very watchful.”

Smuggling between India and Pakistan is not new but the use of the drone is as the first one was spotted in Punjab in 2019 and according to the border agency, it is has become “the main modus operandi of trafficking drugs” with between five and six stopped in the last few weeks.

According to the BSF, drones now make up 60 per cent of drug-smuggling operations in the state and created a “new dimension” to tackling the issue and protecting the borders.

Atul added: “We used just to be focused on land, but this aerial domination is a new domain for us, and it is indeed a challenge. But I believe we will be able to contain this drone menace by next year.”