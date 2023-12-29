Taylor Swift and her parents reportedly celebrated Christmas with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his dad.

The 34-year-old singer’s relationship Kansas City Chiefs player Travis, also 34, hit the headlines when she watched him play from the stands at The Arrowhead Stadium in September next to Travis’ mum Donna, 71, while wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jersey.

Insiders have now told the Daily Mail the ‘Bad Blood’ singer and her parents celebrated the holiday at the tight end’s house with his dad in Kansas City.

A source said: “Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor.

“She’s never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her.”

The source admitted Travis was left “bummed” his team didn’t win their festive match against the Raiders, but said he’s “at the point in his career where he does not let this get to him too much and is looking forward to the next game”.

Travis’ mum Donna Kelce was in Philadelphia supporting her 36-year-old son Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles but previously said she would fly to Kanas City after the holiday to spend time with “family, friends and Chiefs fans”.

Before the Christmas Day game kick off of the Chiefs v the Raiders, Taylor’s mum and dad were seen mingling with Travis’ father Ed in the Chiefs’ suite at The Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor and her mom looked festive in Santa hats, and the singer’s brother, Austin joined his family in the suite.

It’s unclear if Christmas was the first time Swift’s parents met some of Travis’ family, but the singer is said to have spent considerable amounts of time with the NFL star’s parents.

Donna Kelce has told the ‘Today’ show supporting her son with Taylor in the Chiefs’ box is “another thing that’s amped up my life”.