Ryan O'Neal's son Patrick O'Neal is planning to celebrate his late dad's life at a memorial service next month.

The actor died on December 8 at the age of 82 after suffering congestive heart failure and now Patrick has revealed he's going to gather family and friends together in late January to remember Ryan and celebrate his life and career.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "I am in the process of planning my dad’s memorial and celebration of life for late January and everyone who should be there will be there and it will be amazing, trust me.

"This will be a tribute to the man, his family, his love of boxing, and his legendary career as an actor. I have my work cut out for me because Ryan took about 3 million photos and saved 700 thousand of them."

The 'Love Story' star was laid to rest two weeks at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles two weeks after his death with reports suggesting Ryan was interred next to his late partner Farrah Fawcett, who died in 2009 at the age of 62.

Patrick attended the service along with Ryan's ex-wife Leigh Taylor-Young and actress Alana Stewart, who was a friend of Fawcett's.

Patrick previously announced his dad's death in a post on Instagram, admitting it was the "toughest thing" he's ever had to share.

He wrote: "My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is.

"My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life ... He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop."

He later shared his sorrow at spending his first Christmas without his dad, writing: "1st Christmas without my dad. Prayers up. We miss you."