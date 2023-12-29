Daniel Radcliffe has doubled his cash wealth to more than £16 million.

The 34-year-old actor, who shot to fame as the titular wizard in the 'Harry Potter' franchise, already had £8,832,790 in the bank in 2022, and increased it to a huge £16,085,209 in 2023.

Daniel also owns property worth more than £3.3 million, according to accounts filed for the company Gilmore Jacobs, a firm run by the actor and his parents, MailOnline reports.

Along with his cash reserves and property portfolio, Daniel's total personal wealth is around £89.7 million.

Meanwhile, Daniel and his girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their first baby earlier this year.

Gushing about the baby boy while discussing his new series, 'Miracle Workers', with Entertainment Tonight, he said: "It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing — it's a real privilege also to have this time with him. I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely."

Asked how being a dad will impact the roles he chooses, Daniel said: "I think it certainly will. It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year.

"So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective — not more selective, I've always been selective, but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years," . I'll never be stopping. I don't think that's good for me either."