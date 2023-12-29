Isabel Marant doesn’t want her designs to be “too polished”.

The 56-year-old designer plans for her garments to be “sexy” but with “a bit more discretion” and she aims for them to look “cool”.

She told America’s ELLE magazine: “When something is too perfect, I need to disorganise it, otherwise it’s too polished.

“When I show a sexy dress, I will cover it with a men’s jacket to make it cooler and not say, ‘’Look at me, I’m sexy’.

“I don’t like this. I want to be sexy, but with a bit more discretion, not just be sexy to be sexy.”

Isabel’s design career has spanned over 30 years and she feels like an elite athlete.

She explained: “I feel like a high-level athlete.

“You train and train and train.”

The Frenchwoman’s interest in fashion developed because she felt like an ugly duckling growing up.

She said: “[My younger brother] was super pretty, when I was not pretty at all.

“Now, I’m much prettier than my brother. I have my revenge.

“[Clothes became] a way to express myself, to say, ‘I’m here, I exist. I’ve got ideas. I’m strong.’ “

And Isabel loves the craft behind design.

She said: “Even if we call fashion an industry, you always have a person behind the sewing machine, and it’s still, in a way, handmade.”