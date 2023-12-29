Travis Kelce is "very animated" around his nieces, according to his mom Donna.

The 34-year-old footballer - who is currently dating pop superstar Taylor Swift - is uncle to Wyatt, four, Elliotte, two, and Bennett, 10 months, through his brother and fellow NFL star Jason Kelce and now his mother has praised him for how he acts when he is around them.

She told People: "Uncle Travis is a very animated person around the girls. He talks to them, gives them quality undivided attention, and plays with them on their level with humor and amazing excitement."

Earlier this year, Jason's wife Kylie Kelce explained that Travis "couldn't say no" to his eldest niece as she dished out "demand after demand" for him.

She said: "Our oldest, she's our boss. She's our ring leader, and she just has demand after demand for him. And I'm like, 'Trav, you know you can tell Wyatt no?' He was like 'Yeah, I don't think I can.' And so he will do it. "She'll be like, 'Jump up and down.' He'll do it. 'Roll on the floor,' he'll do it. 'Be the pony.' He'll do it. So he's all-in when it comes to being an uncle. He is the epitome of an uncle, just through and through.

Meanwhile, Donna, 71, recently admitted that finding sudden fame as the mother of Taylor Swift's boyfriend has come as a shock but she enjoys being recognised when she is out and about.

She said: "It's been a ride. That's for sure. It's a little different. Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I'm like, ‘What has my life become?’ It's been a ride, that's for sure It's fun being recognised. It is. Most everyone is pretty respectful and very positive.