Michelle Heaton is "certain" she would have died had she not given up drinking.

The 44-year-old pop star struggled with alcohol addiction for a number of years but has now been sober since April 2021 but admitted that by the time she decided to go to a rehabilitation clinic for treatment, she had run out of options and had she not sought professional help, the consequences could have been fatal because she was already suffering from several health issues as a result of her drinking.

She told The Sun newspaper's Fabulous magazine: "My pancreas didn’t work properly. My liver function was very, very abnormal and it created a lot of problems.

“My belly was solid, especially on the right-hand side where the liver is, and it was constantly painful.

“I had bad eating habits as well — I’d choose booze over food. My body wasn’t getting the nutrients it needed and my pancreas couldn’t digest what I did consume. I was very, very sick. I just couldn’t function without alcohol.

“By the time I checked into the Priory it was physically painful to take a drink. Finally, I’d got to the point where I was out of options. It was either rehab or certain death.”

The Liberty X star - who has who has Faith, 11, and AJ, nine with husband Hugh Hanley - is about to spend her third New Year's Eve abstaining from alcohol and urged others who may be struggling to seek help before hitting "rock bottom" like she did as she joked that she and her husband have already got their takeaway ordered for a "relaxing" night in after her AA meeting.

She said: "Don’t get to the point I did. You don’t have to hit rock bottom. In fact, if you wait to hit rock bottom before you get help, it’s pretty silly. If anybody is unsure about whether they want help, just look at whether or not drinking has any negative impact on your life. If it does, I would suggest seeking advice. It won’t do you any harm.

"We’ve already got the takeaway pre-ordered. I can’t wait to have a night in, chatting and relaxing.

"But I’ll also go to my AA meeting. Sobriety doesn’t stop just because it’s December 31. I’ll attend my meeting then see in the New Year peacefully. That’s the dedication you need — but I am living proof that it’s worth it.