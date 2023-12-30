Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi are divorcing after just four months of marriage.

The 45-year-old country music singer - who has Justice, 16; Lucy, 15, Georgia, 13, Joni, 12, and nine-year-old son Alexander with first wife Shelly Sloan - got engaged to model Kelly, 32, in December 2022 and secretly tied the knot with her the following August but they are now calling it quits.

In a joint statement, Zac and Kelly told TMZ: "We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

The 'Sweet Annie' crooner split from his first wife Shelly in 2018 after 12 years of marriage and at the time, the former couple noted that they felt "blessed" to have been together for so long and would always "love" their family but they had grown apart as they looked forward to their "next venture" in life.

At the time, they said: "We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple.

"We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there.

"This was a difficult decision, but we've done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with."