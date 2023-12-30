Hilary Duff can no longer fit into her jeans because of her baby bump.

The 36-year-old actress - who was initially married to Mike Comrie and has 11-year-old son Luca with him but also has Banks, five, and two-year-old Mae with husband Matthew Koma - is expecting her fourth child and took to social media on Friday (29.12.23) to lament that a "perfect" pair of Levi's had served her as long as they could but she can now no longer get the button done on them as she vowed to make a trip to a store in LA that specializes in custom denim clothing.

She wrote on Instagram: "These perfect vintage Levi's carried me through this pregnancy for as long as they could! I need to come for a visit, With Love Lenny."

The post comes just days after the former 'Lizzie McGuire' star announced her baby news on Instagram with a post that showed off her family’s 2023 Christmas card.

Hilary included the phrase “So much for silent nights” on the front of the card, which featured a photo of the actress cradling her baby bump in pyjamas at home with Matthew and their three youngsters.

On the back of the card, the former Disney Channel star declared that she would be “adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Hilary also captioned her post: “Surprise Surprise!”

The 'A Cinderella Story' actress recently admitted that she loved the "pressure" that comes with parenthood and the feeling she gets when she has made it through the day and her children are all in bed.

She told Shape magazine: "I love the pressure of being like, ‘How are we going to make it through this day?’

“And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don’t know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we’ve had to do today."