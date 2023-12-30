Simon Cowell has netted a £50 million-a-year pay day.

The 65-year-old music mogul’s windfall is said to be due to the worldwide success of his television empire, with Simon earning nearly £1 million a week, according to accounts filed by Syco Holdings.

It’s the firm he uses to manage his hit ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ show, and figures first obtained by the Daily Mirror, which were submitted to Companies House, showed a £21.9 million pre-tax profit on a £32.6 million turnover in the business in the year leading up to March.

Half the cash was said to have come from the US, while there was £7.1 million from the UK and £8.9 million from elsewhere in the world.

Former ‘X Factor’ judge Simon reportedly pay himself £50 million from the company.

Simon is also said to have done a deal for an investment bank to buy bonds backed by his TV franchises.

His riches come despite Simon making a decision to scale back his work in recent years to spend more time with his partner Lauren Silverman, 46, and their 10-year-old son Eric.

He now sticks to a four-day week as he believes working on a Friday is “pointless”.

Former workaholic Simon – who has also changed his sleeping and eating patterns – told The Sun about his lifestyle overhaul: “Actually, the first thing (I do) is take off Fridays.

“Don’t work on Fridays, because you don’t have to.

“Eat dinner at five o’clock. Don’t take calls after 5.30pm. Don’t read emails after 5.30pm. Watch a happy movie.

“And stay outside. I’m not kidding about the Fridays.

“I don’t think anyone should be working five days a week. It’s just pointless.”