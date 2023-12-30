Gwyneth Paltrow is planning to spend her New Year’s Eve getting into her pyjamas by 8pm.

The Goop founder, 51, who recently said she is so clean-living she has virtually no vices left to give up, added she would only indulge in an eggnog with brandy to ring in 2024 and wrap up warm to watch her TV producer husband Brad Falcuk’s new show.

She told her fans in a Goop newsletter: “I’m looking forward to our New Year’s Eve traditions at home: I always make this brisket from Leah Koenig’s ‘Jewish Cookbook’. (I like to double the amount of tomato and honey in the recipe.) It’s the best.

“And leading up to dinner, we have eggnog shaken with brandy and ice.

“I’m currently looking for shows to watch, so let me know what you’re loving. “The one I’m really excited about is Brad’s new show, ‘The Brothers Sun’, starring Michelle Yeoh, who plays a (strong) mother. (It comes out on Netflix on January 4 – and it is so good.)”

Gwyneth signed off her message with the lines: “I’ll probably start the night in a cosy G Label sweater and be in my pyjamas and eye masks by 8pm.

“If you’re hitting the town, have a martini for me. Love, Gwyneth.”

Gwyneth was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 46, with whom she has daughter Apple, 19, and 17-year-old son Moses.

The ‘Sliding Doors’ Oscar-winner got hitched to 52-year-old Brad Falchuk – who is also a television producer – in 2018 and says she fell in love with his eyes, religion and “heart” as they reminded her of her father Bruce Paltrow, who did from oral cancer complications in 2002 while on holiday with Gwyneth to celebrate her 30th birthday.

In a previous New Year’s message Gwyneth told her fans about the idea of making resolutions on 31 December: “I’m not a big resolutions person because I think it sets us up to fail. I try to set broader goals and work toward them all year. I think about the little incremental changes I can make as opposed to some big sweeping thing.

“Also, I’m so old now and have been doing this for so long that I kind of have nothing left to quit. It becomes about less-tangible things.”

Gwyneth has said she now has a maximum of one alcoholic drink a week – “a whiskey or a small glass of red wine” – which she admitted was “boring”.

She previously confessed she loved downing wine and admitted in 2015 to taking ecstasy, and has told how she has enjoyed cannabis.