Tom Wilkinson has died aged 75.

The Oscar-nominated actor - who was best known for playing Gerald Arthur Cooper in 'The Full Monty' - died "suddenly at home" on Saturday (30.12.23).

A statement shared by his agent on behalf of his family read: "It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him.

"The family asks for privacy at this time."

Wilkinson's career spanned almost half a century and featured starring roles in a number of well-known movies, such as 'Shakespeare In Love' and 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel'.

The actor - who had more than 130 film and TV credits in total - received two Oscar nominations, for 'Michael Clayton' and 'In The Bedroom'.

He also starred in 'Rush Hour' opposite Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in 1998, and in the Guy Ritchie-directed crime drama 'RocknRolla', which was released in 2008.

However, Wilkinson is best known for his appearance in 'The Full Monty', the 1997 comedy movie that also starred the likes of Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and William Snape.

Wilkinson won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in the film.

In 2009, Wilkinson also won a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Film for playing Benjamin Franklin in 'John Adams', the HBO limited series.

The acclaimed actor was awarded an OBE for "services to drama" in 2005.

Wilkinson married actress Diana Hardcastle in 1988, and the couple had two daughters - Alice and Molly - together.