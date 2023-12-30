Ellie Goulding believes the MeToo movement has changed the landscape for female artists.

The 37-year-old pop star has previously felt some "discomfort" when working in studios with male producers - but Ellie believes things have changed for the better in recent years.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, she shared: "I definitely think the landscape has changed a bit - especially since the MeToo movement."

The MeToo movement was sparked in 2017, after various women made sexual assault allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was later convicted and sent to prison.

Despite this, Ellie believes it's important to continue the momentum of the MeToo movement and to seek further changes.

She explained: "I think that was really, really important for people to keep speaking out about their individual stories, because I know a lot was happening and just wasn't being talked about.

"I don't think a lot of people felt comfortable to talk about their personal studio experiences."

Ellie - who released her debut album, 'Lights', back in 2010 - has previously felt vulnerable while working in recording studios.

However, at the time, she was too "polite" to voice her unease.

The 'Starry Eyed' hitmaker recalled: "I had experiences which, in my head, I sort of normalised and thought, oh, 'maybe this is just a thing'.

"You know, when you go into a studio and afterwards the producer asks if you want to go for a drink. And I'm quite a polite person, I don't like letting people down. I don't like disappointing people.

"So I was like, 'Yeah, sure, absolutely, go for a drink'. And then it sort of somehow becomes like a romantic thing when it shouldn't."