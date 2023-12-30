Megan Thee Stallion is determined to "preserve" her mental health.

The 28-year-old rap star has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, and Megan has developed a routine to help her to "avoid burnout".

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker told PEOPLE: "I’m always working or travelling, so I’m a big believer in setting boundaries and carving out rest days to preserve my mental health and avoid burnout.

"During my days off, I love to binge my favourite shows, spend time with my dogs and hang out with my friends. It’s just so relaxing and therapeutic to give your body a break, have some balance and allow yourself the space to reset and recharge."

Megan is also a big believer in having a "healthy and balanced diet".

The chart-topping star admitted that she's "extra health-conscious" about everything she eats.

She said: "Having a healthy and balanced diet is a huge part of my process. I’ve integrated a lot of fruit and vegetables into my meals - I love protein-rich meals and I drink lots of healthy smoothies - so I’m definitely proud of the adjustments I’ve made.

"It takes a lot of discipline and consistency, but I try to be extra health-conscious with everything I put into my body."

Earlier this year, Megan urged her fans to reach out to their friends if they're struggling with their mental health.

As part of a mental health campaign, Megan explained: "I’ve always been told I’ve gotta be strong. But to be everything for everybody, it wears on you.

"Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole."