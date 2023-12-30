Rebel Wilson has found writing her memoir to be a "gut-wrenching" experience.

The 43-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she's currently putting the finishing touches to her memoir, admitting that it's been an "emotional" experience.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Rebel explained: "This is how I’m spending my nights of my holidays. Just another few thousand to go for the first people that buy the book.

"You guys, I mean, I can’t wait for you to read this. You’re going to see a whole new side of me. Lots of funny stuff, and serious stuff … And hopefully you guys will love the book as much as I’ve loved writing it - although sometimes its been gut-wrenching and emotional."

In October, Rebel described writing the memoir as a "scary" experience.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the actress shared: "I've been writing the book for the past 18 months because when I write, I have to be totally by myself and isolated. It's just been this secret thing I've been doing by myself for 18 months. It's so exciting now that it's done."

The Hollywood star also revealed that she struggled to find her own distinctive style as a writer.

Rebel admitted that the "first few chapters" of the book were really bad, and she was encouraged by her editor to go back and re-write the opening.

She added: "What I started doing is I just sat there by myself as if I'm just telling the story to a friend. I just kind of found my writing style - as if I'm sitting opposite my friend, telling you all my life's deepest secrets, which is a bit scary."