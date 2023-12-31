Lee Sun-kyun’s funeral went ahead without an autopsy being performed on the tragic ‘Parasite’ actor’s body.

The 48-year-old star was found unconscious in a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday (27.12.23), with the country’s Yonhap news agency reporting his remains were found after his wife Jeon Hye-jin alerted police to what appeared to be a suicide note she had found from her husband as he was facing a drugs probe by authorities.

It’s been reported he may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning – with officials also saying no autopsy was performed on him.

They said the examination was not carried out as per Lee’s family’s wishes.

Lee’s wife was seen weeping at his funeral on Friday (29.12.23), with Jeon sobbing heavily as her late husband’s farewell procession was led by their oldest son, who carried a portrait of his dad.

Lee’s other son returned from his studies abroad to attend the ceremony.

The private funeral was held at the Seoul National University Hospital, and was attended by many of the actor’s colleagues including Gong Hyo-jin, Ryu Seung-ryong and Lee Sung-min.

Jeon was later seen approaching her sons and hugging before the body of the late dad and husband was taken to a crematorium.

Police reportedly believe Sun-kyun took his life.

Lee reportedly begged police not to announce his last appearance for questioning over an alleged blackmail plot days before his apparent suicide.

His death came as cops were quizzing him over allegations of illegal drug use, accused of using marijuana and other substances at the home of a hostess from a local bar – though Lee insisted she had tricked him into taking the drugs and he had no idea what he was taking, and insisted she had tried to blackmail him.

The Daily Mail reported Lee’s lawyer asked police to close the latest questioning round over the incident on Saturday (23.12.23) to the media, but police rejected the request.