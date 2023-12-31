Dame Joan Collins 'couldn't function' after trapped nerve

Dame Joan Collins couldn't move for two months after suffering from a trapped nerve last year.

The 90-year-old actress had to be airlifted to hospital after she injured her back badly and had a trapped nerve in her leg, and she has now revealed she "couldn't function" for weeks.

She told Platinum magazine: "My exercise regime has changed a lot over the years. I was very active as a young girl.

“From the time I was 16, I went to discotheques, dance halls and nightclubs and danced the night away for hours and hours.

“After that, I did a lot of gym work and Pilates, but as you get older, you cannot put that amount of stress on your body, so I've cut down exercise significantly. I would still like to dance more, but nobody seems to do that anymore!

“Last year, I had a serious problem with my back. I had a trapped nerve and I couldn't function for about two months but with physiotherapy, I have thankfully been able to totally recover.”

Fortunately, the former ‘Dynasty’ star made a full recovery, and although she doesn't get much joy out of exercising these days, she still tries to do something three times a week and does her stretches to maintain her "stability".

She added: “I have to admit, I don't enjoy exercise but I try to do it three times a week. I work with a physiotherapist on Zoom and sometimes she comes to me at home.

“On the days I don't exercise with her, I try to do 10 minutes of stretching on the ground and balancing on one foot then the other, which I think is very important for stability."

