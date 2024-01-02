Brant Daugherty and his wife Kim have welcomed a second baby.

The 38-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Noel Kahn on Pretty Little Liars - took to Instagram to share the happy news that Kim had given birth to their son Aero Lore Daugherty.

He wrote: "We were gonna post for the holidays but ended up having the merriest Christmas of all. Welcome to the world, Aero Lore Daugherty."

Brant shared a carousel of pictures of Aero and their two-year-old son Wilder.

The couple revealed the news of Kim's second pregnancy in October, with Kim telling E! News: "I told [Wilder], 'You're going to be a big brother, now go tell Daddy'. And he brought the box over to Brant and gave it to him."

Brant added: "My toddler just came up to me with a box and I had no idea what it was!"

Speaking before Wilder was born, Kim told PEOPLE: "We're at that point in our lives where we are ready and excited to be parents. It's something we both knew we wanted. It's so special to start a family of our own."

Brant added: "When we were first dating and thinking about being exclusive, we had a talk about what we wanted for the future. Marriage and kids were high on the list. It's exciting to be at this point now, so far along in the plan."

Back in 2018, Brant revealed via his Instagram account that he had proposed to his long-time girlfriend during a romantic trip to Amsterdam.

Alongside a photograph of the loved-up duo, he wrote: "So we have some exciting news to share with everyone... A few weeks ago @kimhidalgo and I visited Amsterdam and I asked her to marry me! More importantly, she said yes. Now she's stuck with me forever. Sucker. (sic)"

Kim also spoke about her engagement on her own Instagram account, posting a picture of herself and her sparkly new ring.

She captioned one of her photographs from Amsterdam: "Ok @brantdaugherty, I'll marry you. (sic)"