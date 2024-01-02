Lizzo has insisted her new Yitty collection gives her a slimmer figure without going to the gym.

The 35-year-old star has taken to social media to model new items from her shapewear collection as she appeared in an Instagram video sporting the new Utlralift Leggings and Bra workout gear.

She told her followers: "This technology snatches and lifts. The booty is lifted... booty to the sky."

She added: "Baby boo, it looks like we went to the gym, but we didn't go to the gym.

"Yes, we're putting ourselves first, you guys, You don't have to wait to feel like the best version of yourself."

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker previously said she is "selling a feeling" with Yitty, having co-founded the business in March 2022.

While she doesn't want to "force" people into buyinf from her range, she does want them to have a satisfactory exprience.

Asked if she thinks the body positive movement is authentic or performative, she said: “I think, like, everyone should ask themselves, ‘How is my shopping experience? How’s my shopping experience been?’

“In my lifetime, it doesn’t matter what your body type is like, I’ve heard people always struggle to find something that they like that fits them, you know? So, I don’t know. I can’t answer that question for you.

"I know what Yitty is doing. And we’re doing the work to be inclusive. And not just for the sake of being inclusive but just because we want to. Just because we can. And I think that speaks volumes.

“It’s not just selling an item, but, like, selling a feeling.

"I don’t ever want to force people to purchase something. And I think I’ve been in the same boat. Which is why I started a brand that is just like, on your own terms."