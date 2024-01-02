Jessica Chastain has joined True Botanicals as its new brand ambassador.

The 46-year-old actress will kick off their partnership by fronting a campaign for the company's new Phyto Retinol Sleep Serum, which uses plant-based alternative Peptilium to reduce wrinkles without causing irritation to the skin.

In a statement, True Botanicals' chief marketing officer Rebecca Boston said: "Jessica shares the values that are at the core of True Botanicals.

“She has always been an advocate for taking better care of people, animals and the planet, and that’s what we exist to do.”

Jessica has been an advocate of veganism for a long time, as well as having a passion for sustainability.

The deal comes after 2023 saw the company gain a series B investment from growth equity firm NextWorld Evergreen, while the brand is said to have doubled its retail sales last year with additional retailers coming in the future.

Rebecca added: "2024 is going to be a huge year for our brand; having a highly respected tastemaker like Jessica, who can help tell the stories of these bioholistic skin care innovations we’re launching, is going to ensure more people pay attention.”

Meanwhile, the company has made a point of "using aspirational celebrities" in marketing rather than embracing the idea of social media influencers.

The chief explained: "We’re a beloved Millennial brand; we appeal to a broad range of consumers, but our bullseye tends to be women ages 27 to 50.

"This [partnership] is a new chapter for us, and we’re going to be bigger and louder than we ever have before.”