Shannen Doherty credits fellow '90s star David Charvet with helping her through her cancer journey.

The 52-year-old actress revealed how 'Baywatch' star David, 51, reached out to her with contact details of the oncologist who he credits with saving his father's life after Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Speaking to her oncologist Dr. Lawrence Piro on the 'Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty' podcast, she said: "I was definitely feeling adrift, if you will, in my cancer journey, and I knew that something needed to change. I just didn't know how to change it.

“A lot of patients feel as if they don't have the right to ask for a better doctor or to change doctors, or they're scared their insurance won't cover a new doctor. I felt that for a minute until I got a phone call from my friend Chris, who said he was good friends with a mutual friend of ours, David.

And David really wanted to introduce me to this oncologist that he said saved his father's life with cancer and he felt very strongly about, and that meeting happened to be when I met you."

Piro replied: "We just jumped right in and within five minutes, we were pretty connected and pretty sure that we understood one another and that we'd be a great team."

Shannen agreed that the connected immediately and said she was impressed that the doctor was not intimidated by her.

She said: "You understood why I was feeling a bit lost and you definitely had opinions on what should change and what needed to get done immediately. And I really respected the fact that you had a strong standpoint, and you weren't intimidated by who I am but also, more importantly, by my personality. You have just as big of a personality as I do, so we were able to really mesh on that level.

“I felt like, 'This is somebody who is going to really be thoughtful with my care,' which was incredibly important to me. And he understands that there's nothing more integral than me tackling this and getting better."

Shannen was diagnosed in 2015 and went into remission in 2017.

However, her cancer retured in 2019 and she revealed in 2020 that she was battling stage four cancer.