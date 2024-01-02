Microsoft Teams will let users forward messages between chats with one click.

The video conferencing platform has announced the plans, which will make it much easier to share messages.

As well as saving time, the change will also help users add extra information more easily, which should mean context is more readily available.

On the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company describes the feature as letting users "forward messages quickly from one chat to another using the right-click menu".

They continued: "You can add additional content to the message to provide context and clarity for the recipient."

Users will be able to forward messages to both one on one and group chats.

The feature is being rolled out now across Microsoft Teams users on Windows desktop versions.