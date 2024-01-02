'Baldur's Gate 3' Xbox users continue to be plagued by a "firmware issue".

Larian Studios has shared a temporary "work-around" for the data-saving issue whilst Microsoft works on fixing the problem.

The studio posted to X: "We’re aware that there is a save issue on Xbox that continues to linger throughout the holidays. It occurs when exiting the game after saving. The game thinks the save was successful but due to a firmware issue, the save file is not fully committed to disk yet.

"Microsoft is aware of the issue and is working on it but obviously during the holidays everyone is working at lower capacity so it may take a while before a proper fix becomes available.

"For the time being we can offer a work-around via the Larian cross-save system."

Players will need to set up an account via larian.com/account/login to use the Cross Save function.

Larian has also vowed to increase the number of save games.

However, admitted the issue is both "frustrating" and "unacceptable".

The post added: "We will make this process more fluid and extend the number of save games that get uploaded in the coming days.

"We completely understand that losing progress is frustrating, and unacceptable. We’re doing everything we can to ensure this problem - which we understand is unique - is resolved as quickly as possible, and we’ll keep you up to date with progress."