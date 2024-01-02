Meta Quest will no longer support Chromecast.

Until now, people using the virtual reality headsets could directly beam the VR gameplay to a Chromecast dongle if it was connected to the same WiFi network.

However, as reported by Android Central and several Reddit users, the latest v60 software update has removed the option.

Meta is yet to address the change publicly via a statement, but the official documentation for the headsets has been updated.

It now reads: "Chromecast is not fully supported with Meta Quest."

Instead, users are now advised to cast the VR from your headset to the Meta Quest app - for either iOS or Android - and then to a Chromecast.

Meanwhile, the VR happenings can also be cast to a computer using the Meta Quest website.

As it stands, it's not known why this feature has been taken away from its headsets.