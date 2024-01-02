Counter-Strike: Global Offensive support ends

2024/01/02 12:00 (GMT)

Valve has ended support for 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive'.

The legacy version of the 2012 multiplayer tactical first-person shooter will no longer receive support and updates as the focus turns to 'Counter-Strike 2', Valve's "largest technical leap" in the franchise.

An update on Steam Support read: "Counter-Strike 2 represents the largest technical leap in CS history, and our goal is to continue to develop Counter-Strike for years to come.

"As technology advances, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue support for older hardware, including DirectX 9 and 32-bit operating systems. Similarly, we will no longer support macOS. Combined, these represented less than one percent of active CS:GO players.

"Moving forward, Counter-Strike 2 will exclusively support 64-bit Windows and Linux.

"If you are unable to launch Counter-Strike 2 with your current hardware, you can access a legacy version of CS:GO. Support for this version of CS:GO will end on January 1, 2024."

'Counter-Strike 2' was released on September 27, 2023.

