Square Enix has vowed to be "aggressive in applying AI and other cutting-edge technologies."

The Japanese video game developer and publisher will be using generative AI in the hope it will "enhance our development productivity".

Further down the line, Kiryu believes AI will offer new "business opportunities".

President Takasahi Kiryu penned in his debut New Year’s Letter: “We also intend to be aggressive in applying AI and other cutting-edge technologies to both our content development and our publishing functions.

“In the short term, our goal will be to enhance our development productivity and achieve greater sophistication in our marketing efforts. In the longer term, we hope to leverage those technologies to create new forms of content for consumers, as we believe that technological innovation represents business opportunities.”

Kiryu added: “I believe that generative AI has the potential not only to reshape what we create, but also to fundamentally change the processes by which we create, including programming."

The 'Final Fantasy' developer is confident that AI can be used to better the efficiency of its work but didn't comment on whether AI could replace human jobs.