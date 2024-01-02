Jon Cryer says control in parenting is "an illusion".

The 'Extended Family' actor - who has son Charlie, 23, with ex-wife Sarah Trigger, and daughter Daisy, four, with Lisa Joyner - insisted that parents need to learn to let go of their kids.

He told PEOPLE: "What I've learned from raising kids is that control is an illusion. You're bringing people into the world and who they become and where they go in the world is really up to them. It's a cliche, but it is all about letting go. It's all about knowing the limits of what you can do and seeing how this soul goes through their lives and the world.”

And, Jon, 58, revealed he cherishes the friendship he and Charlie share, now that his son is an adult.

He said: "My older son is 23, and I love being an adult parent, because I can be myself more with my son. I can know him as an adult. Obviously, I'll offer advice when he asks. But other than that, we can just be together, and the relationship can just be.”

However, Jon has shared life advice with Charlie, including the importance of being happy in your job.

He said: "A friend of mine ran a restaurant. He just loved the people he worked with, so showing up for work every day wasn't awful for him and he could enjoy the ups and downs of the business.

“You could live with a bunch of roommates and work at a charity. You don't make a lot of money, but you're helping people, and that purpose fulfills you. That's actually more important than the money or the prestige of any other job.”