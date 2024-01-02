Rachel Leviss vows to be a 'better friend' in 2024

Rachel Leviss feels "eternally grateful" to have been given a "second chance".

The 29-year-old TV star endured a turbulent year in 2023, after it emerged that she had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval - but Rachel has bounced back in recent weeks, and she's now looking to the future with a feeling of optimism.

The reality star wrote on Instagram: "2023 hands down has been the hardest year yet. My life had become completely unmanageable and I was so far down the rabbit hole of making bad decisions that I NEEDED help. I’m so blessed I was able to get the help I needed. Now, I finally feel like I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. As we set intentions into the new year, I vow to be a better friend to the ones close in my life. To those that have stood by me through my darkest days, I will always remember and cherish you. Eternally grateful for a second chance. Here’s to an epic 2024! [butterfly emoji] (sic)"

Tom, 40, split from from Ariana Madix after news of the affair emerged, and Rachel previously took to social media to apologise.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star - who entered a mental health facility in April - wrote on Instagram: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Rachel also promised to reflect on her mistakes, admitting that she needed to make "healthier choices".

She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"

