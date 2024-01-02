Hugh Jackman stripped to his trunks for a freezing sea swim on New Year’s Day.

The ‘Wolverine’ actor, 55, who recently announced his separation from his wife, has been posting a series of solo images and messages on his Instagram to mark Christmas.

His latest post showed him only in black trunk and shoes as he stood on a windswept beach and told fans in a video: “Happy New Year to everyone.

“I wish you all every blessing for 2024, no matter what may come – including freezing water.”

He then turned his back on the camera and waded into the sea for a dip.

One of his most amusing Christmas posts was when he admitted he had been told off by security for getting too close to the Christmas tree at New York’s Rockefeller Center.

He went to see the huge tree on the morning of 25 December and told fans in an Instagram post alongside a series of images of him visiting the landmark: “I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree.

“It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all. I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning.”

Fans flooded the comments section of his post with remarks including: “Does the security guard not know you are Wolverine?”

This year marked Hugh’s first Christmas for years as a single man following his split from his 68-year-old actress wife Deborra-lee Furness.

His jokey Christmas post was a change from a recent message that sparked concern among fans after the actor shared pictures of himself appearing dejected.

Hugh and Deborra-lee shocked fans when they announced they were divorcing in September as their marriage was thought to be one of the most solid in Hollywood.

The couple announced their break-up in a statement to People that said: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition.”

The couple have two children, were together for decades after having tied the knot in 1996 after crossing paths on the set of the 1995 TV mini-series ‘Correlli’ the year before.