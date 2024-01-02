Shane MacGowan’s widow has been unable to pick up her guitar since The Pogues wildman died.

Victoria Mary Clarke, who was by Shane’s side when he died on 30 November aged 65 after being hit with a series of illnesses that left him hospitalised, including pneumonia, made the admission alongside a throwback image of Shane holding a black guitar emblazoned with flowers.

She captioned the image: “I haven’t played my guitar since @shanemacgowanofficial died.”

Victoria – who has been in grief counselling since Shane’s death – has also told fans she feels his spirit all around her and feels like he is in a “better place”.

She also said she comforted herself over Christmas by going to the church mass The Pogues wildman “loved”.

Victoria told her fans on Instagram: “I was feeling really desolate this morning but I was lucky enough to be able to get to Mass in Cuil Aodh home of the famous choir led by Peadar O Riada. It was a transcendent experience to feel the joy and love (red heart emoji) in the church and in the congregation and in the healing voices of the choir.

“Shane always loved to take Holy Communion and he could really get a buzz from it and I definitely found a level of peace that had been feeling out of reach. “Just the sound of the beautiful voices and the incense and the beauty of the Irish language being spoken was glorious and healing.”

Victoria has previously said on Instagram she feels connected to Shane’s “presence”.

She told fans “you really don’t need to feel sad for me” as she feels “@shanemacgowanofficial is still very much with me in every moment”.

Victoria added: “I feel very connected with him and I feel enormous love (red heart emoji) and encouragement from him and I feel his sense of humour and his pure joy (smiling face emoji) and presence as if he is actually a part of me and he is never going to leave me because he is in my heart (red heart emoji) I love that so many of you are celebrating his music and his life and his warmth and compassion and grace and beauty and it is a powerful thing to witness.

“There’s a lot of people that I want to individually thank for making his funeral so special and magical (fairy emoji) and I will probably be doing it for a long time!!!! Bless everyone everywhere always.”