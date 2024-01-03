Kate Hudson has dropped a massive hint her first album is on the way by vowing to sing her way through 2024.

The ‘Almost Famous’ actress, 44, made the declaration in the caption of an Instagram video that showed her singing a set at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado, on New Year’s Eve, including a cover of the late Sinéad O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

She said: “Well, on the eve of a new year I say bring on 2024! I vow to sing and play and love and sing and love some more! (music notes emoji.)

“Life is too short to not lean in to the things you love.

“Art art and more art. Entertainment and places and outlets we can lose ourselves in.

“We need it and I’m here for it.

“So here’s to looking forward and not backward. Love you all and hope you join me on this adventure cause a winds (sic) a blowing and I’m going with it (red heart emoji) HAPPY NEW YEAR’S EVE!”

Kate also urged her fans: “Please be safe and loving to all (star emoji.)”

She also thanked the hosts of her gig, adding: “Thank you @hoteljeromeauberge for a Bad Harriet evening that was an absolute blast. To be in my hometown and have a first fun and joyous gig was dreamy.”

Kate has been in Aspen with her kids and fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 37, who were last week snapped skiing on the slopes with an instructor.

Days earlier, Kate also spent time with her actress friend Salma Hayek, 57, at Aspen hot spot Bad Harriet, where she sang on New Year’s.

Country singer Miranda Lambert, 40, was among the droves of fans who congratulated Kate for her singing, and exclaimed in the comments section of Kate’s post of her gig: “Sang it girl!”

In 2022, Kate said she would be bringing out an album, and revealed it would come out in 2023 when asked about the project by Jimmy Fallon on his ‘The Tonight Show,’.

She told the 49-year-old host: “I actually write – I’ve been writing music since I was 19. And, like, I’ve never shared it.

“So I just thought that would be one of my great regrets. Like, I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out, and so I’m doing it.”