Kathy Griffin has insisted her 2024 will be great – despite her divorce from Randy Bick.

The comic and former ‘Fashion Police’ host, 63, filed for a split from Randy, 44, before what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split, and noted 22 December 2023 as their date of separation.

She has now told her fans on social media she has a positive outlook for the new year, which she spent in Las Vegas with a star-studded group, including Fabulous, to see comedian Luenell, 64, perform.

Kathy also revealed online 48-year-old ‘Chandelier’ singer Sia – who is fresh from getting liposuction – flew the group to Sin City as a last-minute surprise.

She said in her caption of a carousel on New Year’s images posted on her Instagram: “Definitely entered 2024 in good company! Last night @siamusic flew us to see the glorious @luenell in Vegas… and these girls never disappoint! Happy New Year! 2024 is going to kick (butt)!!”

Kathy also shared videos from backstage after Luenell’s performance as well as from inside a private jet the group used to fly to the show.

As part of her divorce dealings, Kathy is requesting a court enforce the prenuptial agreement she had with Randy, which they signed about 10 days before tying the knot.

She announced to fans after news of the split broke, saying on X: “Well… this sucks.”

Kathy and Randy were linked romantically since 2011 and married in an at-home ceremony on 1 January, 2020.

Actress Lily Tomlin, 84, was the officiant, and according to CBS said from the dais about the couple: “What was supposed to be a shallow, tooted and booted, one night stand, has grown and flourished to something far more meaningful.

“They stayed together, then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”