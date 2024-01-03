Christina Hall has hit back after a fan asked if she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The former 'Flip or Flop' star has Taylor, 13, and Brayden, eight, with first husband Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson, four, with second spouse Ant Anstead, but she and her spouse Josh Hall have made it clear they are not planning to add to their brood.

An Instagram user commented underneath a series of professional black-and-white snaps of the family: “Is that baby #4 I see peeping through?”

Christina sarcastically replied: “No. It’s called not sucking in my tummy after having three kids.”

Another user wrote: “Fingers crossed that 2024 brings baby #4.”

And her husband replied: “No shot. 3 is more than enough for us. Maybe another pup though!”

Christina went public with her relationship with Josh in July 2021, and they confirmed their engagement just two months later in September.

After tying the knot in private, they went on to host a glitzy ceremony at a swanky resort in Maui for all their friends and family in September 2022.

Christina was previously married to Ant for less than two years, with the pair splitting in September 2020

She was married to Tarek for seven years before calling it quits and finalising their divorce in 2018.

The 40-year-old TV star previously fired back at criticism that she moved on with Josh too quickly.

The HGTV star took aim at those who believed her relationship with the 43-year-old realtor escalated a little bit too quickly after her 2020 divorce from fellow reality TV personality Ant.

She wrote alongside a beach selfie with her man on Instagram: “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah… that feeling of pure bliss/those deep convos, love is what is it.”