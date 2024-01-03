Jack Black has joined the cast of 'Minecraft'.

The actor and singer is set to appear in the upcoming video game adaptation - which features Jason Momoa as the lead - and has seemingly confirmed the news.

Deadline claimed he has been cast as a character called Steve, although the film's plot details are still being kept under wraps with writing credits yet to be revealed.

Following the report, the Tenacious D rocker shared a photo on Instagram of himself reading a 'Minecraft Basics for Dummies' book.

He captioned the wrote: "An actor prepares."

The movie is also set to star Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene Hansen, while 'Napoleon Dynamite' director Jared Hess - who worked with Black on 2006's 'Nacho Libre' - will be at the helm.

The project is being backed by Legendary and Warner Bros with a planned April 2025 release date.

In the past, the likes of Peter Sollett, Rob McElhenney and Shawn Levy have all been in talks to direct before Hess got on board.

It's still unclear what the movie will actually be about, but Deadline added that production is set to begin soon in New Zealand.

'Minecraft' launched in 2011 and the sandbox game - which lets players make 3D worlds using colourful blocks - has gone onto become one of the best selling titles of all time, with over 140 million monthly users.

It's not the first video game film Black will be involved in either, after he previously appeared in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' and both of the new 'Jumanji' movies, while he has been cast in 'Borderlands'.

Meanwhile, he is also confirmed to be reprising the role of Po in DreamWorks Animation's upcoming sequel 'Kung Fu Panda 4'.