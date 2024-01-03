Lucy Hale is celebrating two years of sobriety.

The 34-year-old star has taken to social media to celebrate the landmark and to reflect on her sobriety journey.

Lucy - who has previously spoken about her struggles with alcoholism - wrote on Instagram: "I remain so grateful for another year of growth, growing pains, lessons, joys, and self realizations. To be able to show up as myself and to be greeted with such warmth and acceptance is something I do not take for granted [heart emoji]

"The interactions, conversations, and moments of vulnerability from people I know, people I used to know, from people I’ve hurt, from people who’ve hurt me, from strangers and even people on the internet have given my life so much color and meaning. Those experiences have been my favorite takeaway from this last year. To every person I have connected with…thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"Lastly, if you are struggling please know you are not alone and that you do not have to trek this path alone. There is no right or wrong way to heal and it is deeply personal and unique to each of us. My only advice is to remain open hearted, curious, and to find the people who see and support you. It does get better. Take it moment by moment [star emojis]

"Lucy (sic)"

The actress previously described her alcohol addiction as being "incredibly self-destructive".

During an appearance on 'The Diary of a CEO' podcast, Lucy shared: "I've been working on getting sober since I was 20 ... I just, like, held on to that belief that that real Lucy came out when she was drinking."

Lucy also revealed that her issues extended beyond drinking.

She explained: "Alcohol isn't the problem - the problem is this feeling inside of me."